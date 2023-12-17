Open Menu

Japan Scientists Create World's 1st AI-generated Images Using Brain Activity

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Japan scientists create world's 1st AI-generated images using brain activity

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Japanese scientists have succeeded in creating the world's first mental images of objects and landscapes from human brain activity by using artificial intelligence (AI) technology, local media reported.

The team of scientists from the National Institutes for Quantum Science and Technology (QST) and other organizations was able to produce rough images of a leopard, with a recognizable mouth, ears and spotted pattern, as well as objects like an airplane with red lights on its wings, Kyodo news reported Saturday.

The technology, dubbed "brain decoding," enables the visualization of perceptual contents based on brain activity, and could be applied to the medical and welfare fields, the report said.

During research, participants were shown 1,200 images of objects and landscapes, with the relationship between their brain signals and the images analyzed and quantified using functional magnetic resonance imaging, or fMRI. The same images were input into the generative AI to learn their correspondence with the brain activity.

The technology could be used in the development of communication devices and to gain an understanding of the brain mechanisms of hallucinations and dreams, according to the researchers.

