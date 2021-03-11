(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Japan has scrambled its fighters to escort two Russia's Tu-95MS strategic bombers during their scheduled flight over the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Two Tu-95MS strategic bombers of the long-range aviation conducted a routine flight over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan and the north-western part of the Pacific Ocean ... The duration of the flight exceeded nine hours. At certain stages of the flight, the Russian strategic bombers were escorted by the Japanese air force's F-15 fighters," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.