Japan Scrambles Fighters as 2 Chinese Bombers Approach Tsushima Strait - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The fighters of the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force were put on alert after two Chinese bombers were spotted near the Tsushima Strait, media reported on Wednesday, citing the Japan Joint Staff.

The two Chinese Xian H-6 jet bombers flew through the Tsushima Strait in southwestern Japan from the East China Sea to the Sea of Japan earlier on Wednesday before heading northward, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The report added that two suspected Russian planes were flying over the Sea of Japan at the same time and that they changed direction from southward, heading for the north.

The Japanese defense ministry has been analyzing the information, the report also said.

It added that there were no violations of the Japanese airspace.