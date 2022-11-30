UrduPoint.com

Japan Scrambles Fighters As 2 Chinese Bombers Approach Tsushima Strait - Reports

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Japan Scrambles Fighters as 2 Chinese Bombers Approach Tsushima Strait - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The fighters of the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force were put on alert after two Chinese bombers were spotted near the Tsushima Strait, media reported on Wednesday, citing the Japan Joint Staff.

The two Chinese Xian H-6 jet bombers flew through the Tsushima Strait in southwestern Japan from the East China Sea to the Sea of Japan earlier on Wednesday before heading northward, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The report added that two suspected Russian planes were flying over the Sea of Japan at the same time and that they changed direction from southward, heading for the north.

The Japanese defense ministry has been analyzing the information, the report also said.

It added that there were no violations of the Japanese airspace.

Related Topics

Russia China Alert Xian Same Japan Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to de ..

Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to deepen bilateral cooperation

20 minutes ago
 Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured ..

Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured in Baleli area

59 minutes ago
 PM orders investigation into explosion near police ..

PM orders investigation into explosion near police van in Baleli

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th November 2022

3 hours ago
 Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.