(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The Japanese Air Force has scrambled fighters to escort two Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers during their routine flight over the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Two Tu-95MS strategic missile platforms conducted a prearranged flight over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan and the north-western part of the Pacific Ocean. The duration of the flight exceeded seven hours. At certain stages of the flight, the Russian planes were escorted by the Japanese Air Force's fighters," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.