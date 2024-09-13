Japan Scrambles Jets As Russia Aircraft Circle Country
Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2024 | 10:30 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Japan scrambled fighter jets after Russian aircraft flew around the archipelago for the first time in five years, Tokyo said Friday.
From Thursday morning to afternoon, the Russian Tu-142 aircraft flew from the sea between Japan and South Korea towards the southern Okinawa region, according to a defence ministry statement.
They then went northwards over the Pacific Ocean to finish their journey off northern Hokkaido island, it added.
The planes did not enter Japanese airspace but flew over an area subject to a territorial dispute between Japan and Russia, the official said.
"In response, we mobilised Air Self-Defence Force fighter jets on an emergency basis," the ministry statement said.
The last time Russian military aircraft circled Japan was in 2019, a ministry official told AFP on Friday, but that incident involved bombers that did enter the nation's airspace.
Earlier this week, Russian and Chinese warships began joint drills in the Sea of Japan.
The drills are part of a major naval exercise that Russian President Vladimir Putin has described as the largest of its kind in three decades.
Russia and China have ramped up military cooperation in recent years, with both railing against what they see as the US domination of global affairs.
They declared a "no limits" partnership shortly before Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine in 2022.
Since the start of the Ukraine conflict, relations have deteriorated sharply between Japan and Russia, which both claim the Kuril Islands -- known in Japan as the Northern Territories.
The Soviet Union seized the strategically located volcanic archipelago north of Hokkaido in the final days of World War II, and has maintained a military presence there ever since.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
Murder suspect arrested in Wah
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of country
CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: Ranjha
Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024
More Stories From World
-
Stung Leverkusen seek bounce at Hoffenheim after run ends13 seconds ago
-
Pope defies health fears on historic Asia-Pacific tour20 minutes ago
-
Peru mourns divisive former strongman Fujimori20 minutes ago
-
US calls for Africa to get two permanent UN Security Council seats40 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz stresses Int'l cooperation to address global challenges ahead of key UN summit1 hour ago
-
Alvarez aims to stop knockout artist Berlanga in latest title defence2 hours ago
-
Vietnam farmers lose their blooms as floods claim crops2 hours ago
-
OpenAI releases reasoning AI with eye on safety, accuracy2 hours ago
-
Stung Leverkusen seek bounce at Hoffenheim after run ends2 hours ago
-
'Impressive' Germany sweep past Chile in Davis Cup3 hours ago
-
Golf: Irish Open scores9 hours ago
-
Business groups ask Ottawa to prevent Air Canada strike9 hours ago