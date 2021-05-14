UrduPoint.com
Japan Secures Additional 50Mln Doses Of Pfizer Vaccine - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Japan has signed a contract with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer to purchase additional 50 million doses its COVID-19 vaccine by September, media reported on Friday, citing Health Minister Norisha Tamura.

According to Kyodo news agency, the deal was reached during a phone conversation of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is currently on a visit in Washington, with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

Japan has previously inked deals with Pfizer to receive 144 million doses of the vaccine. With the new shipment secured, the country with a 96-million population will have enough to inoculate 97 million people.

Japan has also signed vaccine supply deals with Moderna and AstraZeneca, however these vaccines are expected to be approved in the country only after May 20.

Japan's vaccination campaign started in February. The first phase of the vaccination campaign covered 4.7 million health workers. On April 12, the authorities started vaccinating people over 65 began. A total of 36 million elderly people will be vaccinated at this stage. The mass vaccination campaign is expected to begin in May.

