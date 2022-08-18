UrduPoint.com

Japan Security Advisor, China's Jiechi Discussed Relations, Global Situation - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2022 | 08:50 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Japanese National Security Advisor Takeo Akiba has held talks with China's Communist Party Politburo Member Yang Jiechi to discuss bilateral relations and the global situation, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The visit took place the day before. The meeting lasted about 7 hours.

The sides exchanged views on the situation around the Taiwan Strait.

In particular, Akiba conveyed to the Chinese side the position of official Tokyo on the situation around Taiwan, including concerns about military exercises in response to the visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei, and Yang reiterated that Beijing considers Taiwan its territory.

The situation around Ukraine and the development of North Korea's nuclear and missile programs were also discussed.

