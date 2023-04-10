Close
Japan Seeking Extradition Of 19 Nationals Involved In Fraud From Cambodia - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Japan Seeking Extradition of 19 Nationals Involved in Fraud From Cambodia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Tokyo is seeking extradition of a criminal group of 19 Japanese nationals detained in Cambodia on suspicion of fraud on Japan's territory, the NHK broadcaster reported on Monday.

In January, the Cambodian police detained criminals, aged 25-55 years old, for alleged involvement in phone scams on the territory of Japan.

The law enforcement officers searched the criminal group's hotel room in the coastal city of Sihanoukville and discovered a list of potential targets in the fraud scheme, the report said.

One of the victims, an elderly Japanese woman, was tricked into paying about 250,000 Yen ($1,884) in electronic money over alleged overdue payment for an online service, according to the broadcaster.

On Monday morning, Japan dispatched about 50 investigators to Cambodia to arrest and transfer the suspects.

