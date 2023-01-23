Japan Seeking Peace Treaty With Russia Despite Current Difficulties - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Japan remains committed to negotiating a peace treaty with Russia despite current tensions, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday.

Last year, in response to a similar statement by Kishida, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov deemed it impossible to negotiate a peace treaty with Japan under current circumstances. Peskov said Japan became an unfriendly country for Russia by conforming to unfriendly policies of Western countries.

"Despite the difficult situation in relations with Russia, our country is still adhering to the course of negotiation so that a peace treaty can be concluded upon resolving the territorial issue," Kishida said in his policy speech opening this year's parliamentary session.

The priority in Japan's relations with Russia is to resume visits of Japanese nationals to their ancestral graves in the Kuril Islands, which went under Russian control following the World War 2, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told the parliament. Japan has challenged Russia's sovereignty over the four islands, which is the reason the countries are still lacking a peace treaty.

"Starting with visits to graves ... the restoration of exchanges and business on the four 'Northern Islands' is one of the priorities in further Japanese-Russian relations," Hayashi said.

Another issue hindering the Japanese-Russian peace treaty talks is the Ukraine crisis, the minister said, adding that Japan would "adhere to the principle of respecting our national interests.

In 1956, the Soviet Union and Japan signed a joint declaration in which Moscow agreed to consider the possibility of transferring the Habomai and Shikotan islands to Japan after the conclusion of a peace treaty. The fate of Kunashir and Iturup was not addressed in the document. The Soviet Union hoped the Joint Declaration would put an end to the dispute, while Japan considered it only as part of the solution to the problem, and did not renounce its claims to all four islands.

Subsequent negotiations did not result in a peace treaty. Serious opposition arose from the United States, which threatened that if Japan agreed to the transfer of only two of the four islands, the move would affect the process of returning Okinawa to Japanese sovereignty.

In 2018, Japan and Russia agreed to speed up negotiations on the peace treaty on the basis of the 1956 Japanese-Soviet Joint Declaration. However, in March 2022, Moscow withdrew from talks with Japan on signing a post-World War II peace treaty, and halted visa-free travel for Japanese citizens to the Southern Kuril Islands and joint economic activities on the disputed islands. The move was due to Tokyo's "unfriendly" steps over the Ukraine conflict, Moscow said.