Japan Seeks 'constructive And Stable' Relations With China: New FM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Japan's new Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Wednesday that Tokyo wants a "stable relationship" with China based on common interests, although "what we need to assert will be asserted".
"We hope to mutually work towards building a constructive and stable relationship," Iwaya said in his first press conference after being nominated by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday.
The minister said he hoped to meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi "as soon as possible" for "frank exchanges and dialogue", but a date had not yet been decided.
Relations between the neighbours have worsened as China builds up its military presence around disputed territories, and as Japan boosts security ties with the United States and its allies.
"Between Japan and China, there are many outstanding issues and challenges, but at the same time there is much possibility and potential," Iwaya said.
Both are "major countries holding an important responsibility jointly for achieving peace and prosperity for this region and the entire international community".
But also, "we seek China to behave responsibly", Iwaya added.
"We are seeing attempts to unilaterally change the status quo in the East Asia region, so we need to build a system that can firmly deter such attempts," he said.
On Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Ishiba, who was approved as prime minister by parliament on Tuesday after winning a ruling party leadership vote.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024
Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..
Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
More Stories From World
-
Death toll hits 224, huge loss estimated in Nepal disasters3 seconds ago
-
These seven battleground states may well decide US presidency6 seconds ago
-
Former US president Jimmy Carter turns 10030 seconds ago
-
Norwegian minister highlights cooperation with China on green transition11 minutes ago
-
5.5-magnitude quake hits southern Mid-Atlantic Ridge -- USGS21 minutes ago
-
Christmas comes early to unfestive Venezuela30 minutes ago
-
African and other world leaders extend congratulations on PRC's 75th founding anniversary30 minutes ago
-
Texas man executed for 1989 murders of twin sisters30 minutes ago
-
Esports opens new horizons for China-ASEAN sports cooperation31 minutes ago
-
6.6-magnitude quake hits 156 km ESE of Neiafu, Tonga -- USGS31 minutes ago
-
The New Saints - Welsh league's European pathfinders40 minutes ago
-
Extreme heat another form of death sentence in Texas jails40 minutes ago