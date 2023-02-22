Japan Seeks G7 Approval to Discharge Treated Water From Fukushima - Reports

Tokyo will seek the approval of G7 nations for its new program to discharge the water used at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the Japanese government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Tokyo will seek the approval of G7 nations for its new program to discharge the water used at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the Japanese government.

Japan will try to get the endorsement of the G7 for its plan to drain the water used for cooling the melted fuel and fuel debris at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific ocean at the meeting of the G7 energy ministers, which will be hosted by Japan on April 15-16 in Sapporo, the report said.

The Japanese government hopes the meeting will adopt a final document formulated in such a way that would imply the group's welcoming stance on Japan's transparency regarding the disposal of Fukushima water, Kyodo reported.

The Japanese government and the operator of the power plant, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., are planning to begin discharging the treated water this spring or summer after all the necessary infrastructure is built, according to the report.

Some G7 countries are strictly opposed to Tokyo's plans, so it might be difficult for Japan to achieve its goal, Kyodo added. Local fishing communities are also among staunch opponents of the plan, as well as China and South Korea.

In March 2011, the east coast of Japan was hit by a severe earthquake, which caused a tsunami that seriously damaged the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, including the reactors cooling system. The tsunami killed 15,891 people. Some workers at the NPP were injured as result of the explosion and exposure to radiation.