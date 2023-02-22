UrduPoint.com

Japan Seeks G7 Approval To Discharge Treated Water From Fukushima - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Japan Seeks G7 Approval to Discharge Treated Water From Fukushima - Reports

Tokyo will seek the approval of G7 nations for its new program to discharge the water used at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the Japanese government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Tokyo will seek the approval of G7 nations for its new program to discharge the water used at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the Japanese government.

Japan will try to get the endorsement of the G7 for its plan to drain the water used for cooling the melted fuel and fuel debris at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific ocean at the meeting of the G7 energy ministers, which will be hosted by Japan on April 15-16 in Sapporo, the report said.

The Japanese government hopes the meeting will adopt a final document formulated in such a way that would imply the group's welcoming stance on Japan's transparency regarding the disposal of Fukushima water, Kyodo reported.

The Japanese government and the operator of the power plant, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., are planning to begin discharging the treated water this spring or summer after all the necessary infrastructure is built, according to the report.

Some G7 countries are strictly opposed to Tokyo's plans, so it might be difficult for Japan to achieve its goal, Kyodo added. Local fishing communities are also among staunch opponents of the plan, as well as China and South Korea.

In March 2011, the east coast of Japan was hit by a severe earthquake, which caused a tsunami that seriously damaged the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, including the reactors cooling system. The tsunami killed 15,891 people. Some workers at the NPP were injured as result of the explosion and exposure to radiation.

Related Topics

Injured Tsunami Earthquake Water China Nuclear Company Fukushima Sapporo Tokyo Japan South Korea Turkish Lira March April All Government

Recent Stories

Bentley to Abandon 'Iconic' W12 Engine, Launch Pro ..

Bentley to Abandon 'Iconic' W12 Engine, Launch Production of Electric Vehicles

2 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews arrangements for Bahawalpur Litera ..

Meeting reviews arrangements for Bahawalpur Literary, Cultural Festival

2 minutes ago
 Almost 50% of Americans Say Do Not Trust US Govern ..

Almost 50% of Americans Say Do Not Trust US Government on Chinese Balloon Issue ..

6 minutes ago
 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup : FG Polo, Mast ..

2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup : FG Polo, Master Paints

6 minutes ago
 Honors for senior amateur Sardar Murad in 9th J.A. ..

Honors for senior amateur Sardar Murad in 9th J.A.Zaman Open Golf

6 minutes ago
 Mehran Engineering University of Engineering and T ..

Mehran Engineering University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) organized sem ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.