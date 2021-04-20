UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Seeks Swift Release Of Journalist In Myanmar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 03:06 PM

Japan seeks swift release of journalist in Myanmar

Japan on Tuesday sought "swift release" of a journalist who was detained and subsequently jailed in Myanmar during anti-coup demonstrations

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Japan on Tuesday sought "swift release" of a journalist who was detained and subsequently jailed in Myanmar during anti-coup demonstrations.

"Japan considers the way in which the situation has been handled, including the fact he was sent to prison before sentencing, unacceptable," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference in Tokyo.

Myanmar's junta forces detained Kitazumi Yuki, 45, on Sunday night and shifted him to the Insein prison in Yangon, according to Kyodo News.

His house was raided in Yangon on Sunday evening, from where his belongings were confiscated.

He reports for Tokyo-based business daily The Nikkei. The junta authorities grilled Yuki about his professional work on Monday.

"We have lodged a protest with the Myanmar side regarding this point, and we are calling for the Japanese national in question to be swiftly released," Kato said.

The journalist was active on social media, sharing articles and photos about the ongoing anti-coup demonstrations in the Buddhist-majority country.

He was also detained on Feb. 26 by the Myanmar military before being released the same day.

Some 738 people have been killed in security forces' crackdown on pro-democracy protesters since the Feb. 1 military takeover in Myanmar, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a local monitoring group.More than 3,200 people are currently under detention in the country, the group said.

Related Topics

Protest Business Social Media Tokyo Same Myanmar Japan Sunday From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Shoaib Akhtar saysHaider Ali needs to be more resp ..

14 minutes ago

Russia says to launch own space station in 2025

9 minutes ago

Education manager appointed in distt to improve pu ..

9 minutes ago

30 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested across Tur ..

11 minutes ago

Fire breaks out in cotton factory warehouse

11 minutes ago

Medical experts warns general public to take care ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.