Japan Seeks To Hold G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting In Munich On February 18 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Japan Seeks to Hold G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Munich on February 18 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) The Japanese government is coordinating with the G7 leaders the possibility of holding the G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Munich on February 18, close to the date marking one year since the start of the military conflict in Ukraine, media reported on Sunday.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is expected to attend a security conference in Munich from February 17-19, during which he intends to give clarification on Japan's recently adopted security and defense documents, as well as the country's plans to increase military spending to 2% of its GDP. The G7 foreign ministers' meeting could take place on the sidelines of this conference, The Nikkei newspaper reported, citing informed sources.

In addition, the possibility of a bilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea is currently being discussed, the report said.

Earlier in the month, media reported that the Japanese authorities were coordinating an online summit of the G7 leaders in Ukraine on February 24, the anniversary of Russia's special military operation.

Japan will chair the G7 multilateral platform in 2023. The top-level G7 summit will be held in the city of Hiroshima from May 19-21. A meeting of the G7 foreign ministers is scheduled to take place in Karuizawa ” a famous resort in the Japanese prefecture of Naganofrom April 16-18.

