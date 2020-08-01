Japan Sees 1st year in Recent History Without Typhoons in July - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) This is the first year in Japan's contemporary history without typhoons in July, the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing the country's chief meteorological agency.

According to the agency, this is the first time since Japan started gathering relevant data in 1951 when there have been no recorded cases of a high-pressure area turning into a typhoon in July.

It is not the only abnormality of this summer in Japan as the country is still experiencing heavy rains in some regions even though the rainy season usually ends across the country by July 25. The rains are said to potentially continue in August in the country's central, eastern, and southwestern regions.