Japan Sees No Need to Re-Introduce State of Emergency Despite New COVID-19 Surge

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The Japanese government does not see the need to re-introduce the emergency regime, despite the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.

"Despite the increase in the number of hospitalizations, only seven people are in serious condition, so the situation in the health system is not difficult. In this regard, we believe that the current situation does not require the immediate introduction of the state of emergency," Suga stressed.

The cabinet secretary explained that the increase in the number of infections caused by the expansion of testing among employees of the entertainment industry, including night clubs and pubs.

Suga added that the virus was confirmed in people under 39 in 80 percent of cases.

On Friday, Tokyo registered a record-high 293 COVID-19 cases over 24 hours. A total of 505 cases of infection were detected across the country over the same period. A total of 998 people have died and 19,755 patients have recovered.