Japan Sees Number Of Employed Down By 800,000 In April Year-On-Year In 1st Drop In 7 Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 02:20 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The number of employed people in Japan has fallen by 800,000 in April year-on-year amid the coronavirus pandemic, which is the first drop in more than seven years, the ministry of national affairs said on Friday.

"The total number of employed is 66.28 million. Compared to the same month last year, it dropped by 800,000. The reduction comes for the first time in 88 months [7 years and 4 months]," the ministry said.

The total number of unemployed was 1.89 million in April, which is 130,000 more year-on-year. The figure has been growing for a third straight month.

"Unemployment totaled 2.6 percent, which is 0.1 point higher compared to the previous month," the ministry added.

The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, meanwhile, released data on labor recruitment and vacancies.

"The number of new jobs in April decreased by 31.9 percent year-on-year. By sectors: hospitality and catering sector saw a decrease of 47.9 percent, personal services and entertainment - 44 percent, manufacturing - 40.3 percent, and educational support - 38.1 percent," the ministry reported.

The drop in job openings appears to be the worst since the 2008-2009 crisis.

