Open Menu

Japan Sees Record High Temperatures In 2023, Says Weather Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Japan sees record high temperatures in 2023, says weather agency

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Japan, like many other regions of the world, experienced the highest average temperatures ever recorded in the year 2023 amid unprecedented climate conditions, the country's weather agency said on Friday.

Japan's projected annual average temperature for 2023 soared 1.34 degrees Celsius above the nation's average, calculated from the period of January to November, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in its latest report.

The figure surpassed the previous record of 0.

65 degrees Celsius above the average in 2020, marking the highest temperature since records began in 1898, it added.

According to the report, particularly affected are the northern, eastern, and western regions of Japan, with significantly elevated temperatures.

Since 1946, the northern and eastern parts of Japan have experienced consecutive record-breaking seasonal average temperatures in spring, summer, and autumn. Meanwhile, western Japan has seen the summer average temperatures tie for the highest on record.

Related Topics

Weather World Japan January November 2020 From

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan likely to replace Sarfaraz as Wick ..

Mohammad Rizwan likely to replace Sarfaraz as Wicketkeeper in Melbourne Test

57 minutes ago
 Saud, Rizwan and Salman hit half-centuries on day ..

Saud, Rizwan and Salman hit half-centuries on day one of the practice match agai ..

1 hour ago
 Infinix Smashed Q3 2023 Targets with Largest YoY I ..

Infinix Smashed Q3 2023 Targets with Largest YoY Increase in Global Smartphone S ..

1 hour ago
 SC grants bail to Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher ca ..

SC grants bail to Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

1 hour ago
 Court adjourns till Jan 2 hearing of alleged illeg ..

Court adjourns till Jan 2 hearing of alleged illegal marriage case

3 hours ago
 ECP extends nomination papers deadline till Dec 24

ECP extends nomination papers deadline till Dec 24

4 hours ago
Meera robbed of diamond necklace, high-value watch

Meera robbed of diamond necklace, high-value watch

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

7 hours ago
 46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

16 hours ago
 Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilaw ..

Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

16 hours ago
 No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as ..

No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as Israeli attacks intensify

16 hours ago

More Stories From World