Japan sees record high temperatures in 2023, says weather agency

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Japan, like many other regions of the world, experienced the highest average temperatures ever recorded in the year 2023 amid unprecedented climate conditions, the country's weather agency said on Friday.

Japan's projected annual average temperature for 2023 soared 1.34 degrees Celsius above the nation's average, calculated from the period of January to November, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in its latest report.

The figure surpassed the previous record of 0.

65 degrees Celsius above the average in 2020, marking the highest temperature since records began in 1898, it added.

According to the report, particularly affected are the northern, eastern, and western regions of Japan, with significantly elevated temperatures.

Since 1946, the northern and eastern parts of Japan have experienced consecutive record-breaking seasonal average temperatures in spring, summer, and autumn. Meanwhile, western Japan has seen the summer average temperatures tie for the highest on record.