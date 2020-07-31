UrduPoint.com
Japan Sees Record Number Of Daily New COVID-19 Cases - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 09:46 PM

Japan Sees Record Number of Daily New COVID-19 Cases - Reports

Japan has once again exceeded its maximum daily increase of COVID-19 cases with more than 1,500 new patients, the NHK broadcaster reported on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Japan has once again exceeded its maximum daily increase of COVID-19 cases with more than 1,500 new patients, the NHK broadcaster reported on Friday.

It is the third time the country has updated its daily record this week following Wednesday's 1,260 and Thursday's 1,305 new cases.

Meanwhile, Tokyo has, for the first time, recorded over 400 new cases within 24 hours. The prefecture's authorities have asked residents to refrain from leaving their homes, especially to visit restaurants, bars, and other high-risk locations.

In light of the situation, the southern prefecture of Okinawa has declared an emergency, according to Governor Denny Tamaki.

"I declare the emergency across the prefecture's territory. It will last from August 1-15," the governor said in a speech broadcast by the Fuji News Network.

Okinawa has diagnosed 71 news COVID-19 cases, one-fifth of its total since the pandemic broke out.

Japan has confirmed more than 37,000 cases, with a death toll surpassing 1,000.

More Stories From World

