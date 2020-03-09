UrduPoint.com
Japan Seizes $140Mln Worth Of Drugs Smuggled From Canada - Reports

Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:00 PM

Japan Seizes $140Mln Worth of Drugs Smuggled From Canada - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Japanese law enforcement agencies have seized a $140 million worth of drugs smuggled from Canada in boxes with frozen shrimp, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday.

According to the agency, citing the country's anti-drug authorities, the vessel used to traffic the illegal substances left the Canadian city of Vancouver on December 30 and arrived in Tokyo on January 14.

The drugs were packaged in 240 plastic bags and hidden in 20 boxes with seafood.

A Canadian citizen of Japanese descent has been arrested for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking. He arrived in Japan in mid-January, rented an apartment in Tokyo where he is suspected to have brought the drugs.

As the agency reports, the suspect has almost completely admitted his guilt.

