Japan Sends Jets to Help Fire-Ravaged Australia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Japan sent two military transport planes and personnel to Australia on Wednesday to help it battle raging bushfires, media said.

Two C-130 Hercules planes and some 70 military personnel headed for Australia from the Komaki Air Base in Aichi Prefecture earlier in the day, the Japanese public broadcaster NHK said.

The mission is open-ended. The jets will be stationed near Sydney where they will help carry firefighters, fire engines, other equipment and supplies.

Bushfires, which are unprecedented in their scale and intensity, have been burning across the continent since September. They killed 28 people as well as an estimated billion animals, many of which are unique to Australia.