UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Sends Jets To Help Fire-Ravaged Australia - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 08:21 PM

Japan Sends Jets to Help Fire-Ravaged Australia - Reports

Japan sent two military transport planes and personnel to Australia on Wednesday to help it battle raging bushfires, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Japan sent two military transport planes and personnel to Australia on Wednesday to help it battle raging bushfires, media said.

Two C-130 Hercules planes and some 70 military personnel headed for Australia from the Komaki Air Base in Aichi Prefecture earlier in the day, the Japanese public broadcaster NHK said.

The mission is open-ended. The jets will be stationed near Sydney where they will help carry firefighters, fire engines, other equipment and supplies.

Bushfires, which are unprecedented in their scale and intensity, have been burning across the continent since September. They killed 28 people as well as an estimated billion animals, many of which are unique to Australia.

Related Topics

Fire Australia Sydney Japan September Media From Billion

Recent Stories

Seminar held on child labour

17 seconds ago

MERCs Balochistan project director visits Rescue H ..

20 seconds ago

50 out of 88 schools to be completed in Shangla by ..

22 seconds ago

Balloting of Lahore Development Authority Avenue-I ..

24 seconds ago

Livestock deptt being automated: secretary

26 seconds ago

FST reinstates Multan GPO employee

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.