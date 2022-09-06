UrduPoint.com

Japan Sends Protest To Russia Over Termination Of Deal On Facilitated Visits To Kurils

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2022 | 07:40 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The Japanese government has voiced a strong protest to Russia over Moscow's decision to terminate the agreement with Tokyo on facilitated visits to the islands of Kunashir, Iturup and the Lesser Kuril Ridge, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

The day before, the order of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on the termination of the agreement with Japan on facilitated visits to the islands of Kunashir, Iturup and the Lesser Kuril Ridge was published on the official internet portal of legal information.

"We have sent a strong protest in connection with this decision," Matsuno said.

On March 21, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow, in response to Tokyo's unfriendly steps, was refusing to negotiate a peace treaty with Japan, halting visa-free travel for Japanese citizens to the southern Kuril Islands, and withdrawing from dialogue with Japan on establishing joint economic activities in the southern Kurils.

