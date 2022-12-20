UrduPoint.com

Japan, Senegal Agree On Cooperation In Development Of Energy Resources

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Japan, Senegal Agree on Cooperation in Development of Energy Resources

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Japan and Senegal have agreed to cooperate in areas such as the joint development of natural resources, and the promotion of Japanese companies, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Senegalese President and current Chairperson of the African Union Macky Sall is on a visit to Japan From December 17 - 20 December.

The agreements were made during Sall's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo.

"The leaders agreed on the need to build a comprehensive relationship, including development (of resources), business promotion and humanitarian exchanges, and agreed to further promote Japanese companies and their investments, including resource development and start-ups," the ministry said in a statement.

The parties also came to a common opinion that it is necessary to strengthen the role of the United Nations, the ministry added.

