Japan Sent Protest to Russia After Peace Treaty Dialogue Withdrawal Decision - Cabinet

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Japan sent a protest to Russia over Moscow's decision to withdraw from the dialogue on a peace treaty, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

"We sent a protest. This decision is absolutely unjustified and totally unacceptable," he said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday that Moscow, in response to Tokyo's unfriendly steps, is refusing to negotiate a peace treaty with Japan, is halting visa-free travel for Japanese citizens to the southern Kuril Islands, and is withdrawing from dialogue with Japan on establishing joint economic activities in the southern Kurils.