Japan Set To Ease COVID Restrictions In 3 Prefectures As Infections Decline - Official

Japan plans to remove the partial state of emergency in three prefectures this weekend following a low record of new infections, Kyodo news reported on Wednesday citing a senior state official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Japan plans to remove the partial state of emergency in three prefectures this weekend following a low record of new infections, Kyodo news reported on Wednesday citing a senior state official.

"We will consult with experts and make a decision regarding Gunma, Ishikawa, and Kumamoto as early as tomorrow as we continue to watch the situation with a strong sense of caution," deputy chief cabinet secretary Manabu Sakai was quoted by the media outlet as saying.

If the restrictions are lifted, restaurants in these prefectures can sell alcohol, and close after 8 p.

m. Also the 5,000-person attendance cap at events rule will be relaxed.

According to reports, the minister in charge of Japan's coronavirus response, Yasutoshi Nishimura, is expected to get approval from a board of specialists in infectious disease and other fields before Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga confirms the decision.

The three prefectures - Gunma, Ishikawa, and Kumamoto - have been under partial restrictions since May 16.

