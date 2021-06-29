UrduPoint.com
Japan Set To Extend COVID-19 Vaccine Assistance To More Asian Countries - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 10:07 PM

Japan Set to Extend COVID-19 Vaccine Assistance to More Asian Countries - Reports

Japan plans to support Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand with an estimated one million COVID vaccine doses for each starting this week, Kyodo news reported Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Japan plans to support Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand with an estimated one million COVID vaccine doses for each starting this week, Kyodo news reported Tuesday.

Malaysia and Indonesia have only vaccinated 6.67% and 4.87% of their population, respectively, according to Johns Hopkins University. Thailand and the Philippines are even further behind, with 3.

87% and 2.34%, respectively.

On Thursday Japan is expected to send AstraZeneca vaccines, produced under license in Japan, to Malaysia and Indonesia. The Philippines and Thailand will receive their doses on July 8 and 9, respectively.

In addition to these, Japan is set to supply 11 million doses to Southeast Asia, Southwest Asia, and the Pacific islands through the WHO-backed COVAX vaccine sharing facility from mid-July.

