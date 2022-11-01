(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura said the government aims to preserve interests in Russia's Sakhalin-1 project and has made a relevant request to Sodeco, which has a 30-percent stake.

"Now 95 percent of Japanese oil imports comes from the middle East, so the Sakhalin-1 project is an important project for ensuring Japan's energy security and diversifying imports. Upon studying the details of the Russian president's decree and due procedures, we are set to keep interests in the Sakhalin-1 project," Nishimura said.

"I met with the leadership of SODECO and handed a request to positively consider this issue," he told reporters.