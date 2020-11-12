UrduPoint.com
Japan Set To Maintain Restrictions On Event Crowds Until Feb. Amid COVID-19 Fears- Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 02:07 PM

Japan Set to Maintain Restrictions on Event Crowds Until Feb. Amid COVID-19 Fears- Reports

The Japanese government is expected to extend the current restrictions on live event crowds, which currently allow for no more than 50 percent of places to be filled, until February amid fears of a surge in new COVID-19 cases, the Kyodo News agency reports on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The Japanese government is expected to extend the current restrictions on live event crowds, which currently allow for no more than 50 percent of places to be filled, until February amid fears of a surge in new COVID-19 cases, the Kyodo news agency reports on Thursday.

The agency cited Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan's minister in charge of economic revitalization, who said that there was a "sense of crisis" over the potential future spread of the coronavirus disease in Japan.

The measures, which see attendance at live sporting events capped at 50 percent of the venue's capacity, were initially set to expire on November 30 but will now likely be extended into 2021 over fears that falling temperatures and low humidity could help the disease to spread, the agency stated.

"If the spread of infection continues we will have to take stronger measures," Nishimura said, as quoted by the agency.

The Japanese government has conducted multiple test events at baseball stadiums to monitor the impact of holding live sporting events with near-capacity crowds.

Japan is set to host the rescheduled 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo this coming summer. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has pledged to prevent the widespread transmission of COVID-19 at the event.

On Wednesday, the Kyodo News agency said that 1,547 new positive tests for COVID-19 had been registered over the preceding 24 hours, the largest single-day rise since August. In total, Japan has confirmed more than 112,700 cases and in excess of 1,870 deaths, according to the agency's data.

