Japan Sets Single-Day Record of 2,684 New COVID-19 Cases - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) Japan has recorded 2,684 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the highest single-day increase since the pandemic started, bringing the country's total tally to 146,214, the NHK broadcaster reported on Saturday.

Of these new cases, 561 infections were confirmed in Tokyo.

It comes a day after the capital recorded the highest-ever daily increase of 570 cases.

As many as 440 COVID-19 patients are currently in intensive care units.

The death toll from the disease has increased by 14 over the given period to 2,123, the broadcaster added.

Meanwhile, about 121,000 people have recovered from the disease since the outbreak of the pandemic.