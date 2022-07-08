UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Japan Sets Up 90 Member Task Force to Investigate Murder of Shinzo Abe - Police

Police of Japan's Nara prefecture announced on Friday the creation of a 90-member team to investigate the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Police of Japan's Nara prefecture announced on Friday the creation of a 90-member team to investigate the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"The group will be headed by the chief of the criminal department," the police told a press conference.

Officers of the prefecture's police did not respond to a reporter's question regarding security measures during the incident.

Abe was attacked on Friday morning in the Japanese city of Nara during his campaign speech. Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters (33 feet). Police said Abe was conscious immediately after being wounded, but then, during transportation, his condition became critical "with cardiac and pulmonary arrest." Later in the day, Nara Medical University hospital pronounced him dead. Abe was 67.

