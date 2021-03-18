UrduPoint.com
Japan Sets Up New Electronic Warfare Unit To Boost Defense Capabilities - Reports

Thu 18th March 2021

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Japan has created a new electronic warfare unit in Kumamoto prefecture as part of efforts to boost the national defense capability in this field, Sankei Shimbun reported on Thursday.

This will be the country's second electronic warfare unit after the facility in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido that has been operating since the Cold War era.

According to the media outlet, the personnel of the new unit will involve 80 people and it will become a part of the so-called first arc, which, according to the Japanese Ministry of Defense, will protect the country from the northernmost island of Hokkaido to the southwesternmost Kyushu island.

The central element of the arc will be a unit that is planned to be deployed by next spring in the Tokyo area.

According to the map published by the newspaper, its activity will be directed to the mainland - South Korea, North Korea, China and Russia.

The second arc of the country's electronic warfare capability will be formed by units stationed on the southern islands from Tsushima to Yonaguni. Its formation is planned to be completed by the end of March 2024. These facilities will be collecting information mainly about Chinese ships and aircraft in the East China Sea, and in case of an unforeseen situation they will be able to repel electronic attacks or inflict similar damage on the enemy.

A total of 10 such units are expected to be created.

