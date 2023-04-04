Japan Sets Up Permanent Diplomatic Mission To NATO - Secretary General
Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 11:34 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) NATO welcomes Japan's decision to establish a permanent diplomatic mission to the alliance, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.
"We welcome very much that you have decided to open a dedicated diplomatic mission to NATO," Stoltenberg said during a press conference with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi following the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.
In August 2022, Japanese media reported that Tokyo might appoint a separate envoy to NATO.