Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Japan Sets Up Permanent Diplomatic Mission To NATO - Secretary General

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Japan Sets Up Permanent Diplomatic Mission to NATO - Secretary General

NATO welcomes Japan's decision to establish a permanent diplomatic mission to the alliance, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) NATO welcomes Japan's decision to establish a permanent diplomatic mission to the alliance, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We welcome very much that you have decided to open a dedicated diplomatic mission to NATO," Stoltenberg said during a press conference with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi following the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.

In August 2022, Japanese media reported that Tokyo might appoint a separate envoy to NATO.

Related Topics

NATO Brussels Tokyo Alliance Japan August Media

Recent Stories

Trump in New York courthouse faces criminal charge ..

Trump in New York courthouse faces criminal charges

16 seconds ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Summons French Charge d'A ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons French Charge d'Affaires

8 minutes ago
 President Aliyev Attends Topsides of BP-Azerbaijan ..

President Aliyev Attends Topsides of BP-Azerbaijan Platform Departure Ceremony

7 minutes ago
 Million flour bags distributed, says DC

Million flour bags distributed, says DC

3 minutes ago
 Russia, Sierra Leone Agree to Strengthen Cooperati ..

Russia, Sierra Leone Agree to Strengthen Cooperation in Many Areas - Moscow

3 minutes ago
 Russian Rights Commissioner Appeals to Int'l Organ ..

Russian Rights Commissioner Appeals to Int'l Organizations Over Kiev Monastery S ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.