Japan Sets Up Permanent Diplomatic Mission to NATO - Secretary General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) NATO welcomes Japan's decision to establish a permanent diplomatic mission to the alliance, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We welcome very much that you have decided to open a dedicated diplomatic mission to NATO," Stoltenberg said during a press conference with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi following the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.

In August 2022, Japanese media reported that Tokyo might appoint a separate envoy to NATO.