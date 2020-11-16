UrduPoint.com
Japan Sets Up Special Body To Provide Better Support For Foreign Workers - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Japan Sets Up Special Body to Provide Better Support for Foreign Workers - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) A special organization aimed at providing better support for foreign workers in Japan has been launched by the country's International Cooperation Agency as part of its project to resolve the societal issues these employees face by 2030, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday.

The International Cooperation Agency set up the organization ” the Japan Platform for Migrant Workers toward a Responsible and Inclusive Society ” along with the Global Alliance for Sustainable Supply Chains, a human rights NGO.

The organization is set to make the Asian country more attractive to foreign workers to help Japan tackle its acute labor shortage. In particular, it will strengthen communication, distribute information about Japan across the country and abroad, as well as propose some initiatives for reforms, the news agency reported.

During the first two years after being launched, the body will operate as a voluntary organization and be engaged in recruiting members and facilitating discussion on a number of related issues.

