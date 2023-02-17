Japan Simplifies Visa Issuance for Skilled Foreign Professionals - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The Japanese government has made the decision to simplify the issuance of five-year visas for highly skilled foreign professionals to attract talent from around the world, Japanese media reported on Friday.

Currently, Japan issues five-year visas on a point-based system, under which only an applicant with a certain number of points for their academic performance, job experience and annual income can hope for a positive decision.

In accordance with the new regulation, which will preserve the point-base system, highly skilled professional visas will be granted to foreign researchers with a master's or a higher degree with an annual income over 20 million Yen ($148,000), technical specialists with at least 10 years of experience and an annual income over 20 million yen, while businessmen must have a five-year employment record and earn at least 40 million per year to receive such a visa, the Kyodo news agency said.

Foreign professionals granted a five-year visa will now reportedly be eligible for a permanent visa after only one year of residence in Japan instead of three years under the current procedure.

The new system will be launched in April after public consultations, the media said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a government meeting that this initiative "would recognize expanded preferential treatment to those with top-level abilities," as quoted in the report.

The current visa regulation was launched in 2012. As of June 2022, a total of 34,726 people had received Japanese highly skilled professional visas, with 16,131 having been granted residency in Japan.