Japan, South Korea Agree To Cooperate Closely On North Korea's Provocations - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and South Korean Unification Minister Kwon Young-se on Thursday agreed to cooperate closely on North Korea's nuclear and repeated missile tests that pose "serious and imminent threats" to security in the region, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing the Japanese government.

Kwon arrived in Japan on Wednesday on a four-day visit at Tokyo's invitation to inform Japanese officials of Seoul's position regarding North Korea and the unification ministry's program.

Hayashi asked the South Korean minister for understanding and cooperation in the unresolved abduction of Japanese nationals by North Korea in the 1970-1980s, the report said.

The developments follow South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his visit to Japan last week, during which they agreed to normalize a military intelligence-sharing pact between the two countries, the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), to better respond to North Korea's military activity in the region.

GSOMIA was signed in 2016 and terminated in 2019 at South Korea's initiative as the two countries clashed in a diplomatic and trade dispute over reparations for South Korean victims of forced labor during Japanese colonial rule. In early March, Seoul suggested an alternative plan where South Korean victims would be compensated from a domestic fund rather than by Japanese companies. While some of the victims rejected the proposal, Tokyo welcomed it.

