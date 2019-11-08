Japan, South Korea to Hold Next Round of Talks on WTO Dispute on November 19 - Seoul

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Japan and South Korea will hold the second round of talks on settling their trade dispute under the auspices of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva on November 19, the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Friday.

Like during the previous round of talks, South Korea will be represented by Chung Hae-kwan, a director-general in charge of multilateral and legal affairs at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, while Japan's delegation will be led by Junichiro Kuroda, the chief of the Multilateral Trade System Department of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's Trade Policy Bureau.

The first round of talks was held on October 11.

"Under the WTO rules, before engaging in a legal battle itself, the sides should make attempts to find a way to settle their dispute that would be satisfying for both states.

In this relation, we will make every effort to settle the Japanese export restrictions issue as soon as possible," the ministry said in its statement.

The trade spat between the two Asian national erupted as Japan canceled preferential treatment for the exports of chemicals used for electronic equipment production, dealing a powerful blow to South Korea's economy. The move is believed to be related to Japan's plans to sell assets of Japanese companies, ordered by a South Korean court to provide compensations to the victims of forced labor during the Japanese colonization of the Korean Peninsula in 1910-1945.