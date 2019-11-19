UrduPoint.com
Japan, South Korea To Hold Next Round Of Talks On WTO Dispute On Tuesday

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 10:10 AM

Japan, South Korea to Hold Next Round of Talks on WTO Dispute on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Japan and South Korea will hold the second round of talks in an attempt to settle their trade dispute under the auspices of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva on Tuesday.

The South Korean delegation will be led by Chung Hae-kwan, the director-general in charge of multilateral and legal affairs at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, while the Japanese delegation will be led by Junichiro Kuroda, the chief of the multilateral trade system department of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's Trade Policy Bureau.

The first round of talks was held on October 11.

The trade spat between the two Asian national erupted as Japan canceled preferential treatment for the exports of chemicals used for electronic equipment production, dealing a powerful blow to South Korea's economy. The move is believed to be related to Japan's plans to sell assets of Japanese companies, ordered by a South Korean court to provide compensations to the victims of forced labor during the Japanese colonization of the Korean Peninsula in 1910-1945.

