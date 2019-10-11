Japan, South Korea to Hold Talks Amid Trade Dispute on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Japanese and South Korean officials are set to hold bilateral meetings in Geneva on Friday in a first step to settle trade disputes between the two countries.

The meeting will take place under the auspices of the World Trade Organization (WTO), which lodged a complaint from Seoul against Japan's trade restrictions imposed earlier this year.

The trade row began when Japan enforced new provisions on export of key elements to their South Korea, namely chemicals that are crucial in the manufacture of chips and displays.

Japan claims that the move came in response to South Korea's lax control on the trade of sensitive goods, while South Korea believes it to be in retaliation to a court order obliging Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's 20th Century imperial expansion.