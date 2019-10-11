UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan, South Korea To Hold Talks Amid Trade Dispute On Friday

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 10:10 AM

Japan, South Korea to Hold Talks Amid Trade Dispute on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Japanese and South Korean officials are set to hold bilateral meetings in Geneva on Friday in a first step to settle trade disputes between the two countries.

The meeting will take place under the auspices of the World Trade Organization (WTO), which lodged a complaint from Seoul against Japan's trade restrictions imposed earlier this year.

The trade row began when Japan enforced new provisions on export of key elements to their South Korea, namely chemicals that are crucial in the manufacture of chips and displays.

Japan claims that the move came in response to South Korea's lax control on the trade of sensitive goods, while South Korea believes it to be in retaliation to a court order obliging Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's 20th Century imperial expansion.

Related Topics

Century World Seoul Geneva Japan South Korea North Korea From Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Rainfall expected for coming five days

9 hours ago

Producer Price Index up 6.6 pc in Q2 - 2019

9 hours ago

Six-month deposits surge to AED182.2 bn in eight m ..

10 hours ago

UAE, Belarus accelerating consular cooperation

10 hours ago

France Urges Emergency Meeting of Anti-IS Coalitio ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.