Japan, South Korea To Suspend Visa-Free Regime Starting March 9 Over Coronavirus Fears

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 01:40 AM

Japan, South Korea to Suspend Visa-Free Regime Starting March 9 Over Coronavirus Fears

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Tokyo has temporarily revoked visas of over 2.5 million Chinese citizens and suspended its visa-free entry program for South Koreans in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), prompting Seoul to take reciprocal measures.

On Friday, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said that Tokyo would suspend its visa-free regime for short-term visits by South Korean citizens from March 9-31. In addition, it was decided to cancel issued visas for 17,000 South Koreans and put under quarantine those of them who would enter Japan after March 9. Those citizens who are already in the country will be able to stay in Japan while their visas are valid, the ministry added.

Following the announcement, Seoul decided to introduce similar measures against Japanese citizens.

"From March 9, the visa waivers for Japan and the validity of existing visas will be suspended," Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young said at a briefing, as quoted by the Japanese Times newspaper.

The diplomat added that the visa issuance procedure would also include a mandatory medical examination and a two-week-long quarantine.

So far, South Korea has registered over 6,000 COVID-19 cases and 42 fatalities. On a global scale, the total number of the coronavirus infection cases has passed 100,000, with the death toll exceeding 3,400. Meanwhile, over 55,400 people have recovered.

