Japan, South Korea, US Renew Call For Deportation Of North Korean Workers - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2023 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Diplomats from South Korea, Japan and US have issued a joint statement urging the international community to deport workers from North Korea (DPRK) in accordance with UN sanctions  to prevent Pyongyang from financing its nuclear and missile explorations, Kyodo news reported on Friday.

"U.N. member states should be vigilant and ensure that no work authorizations are renewed or granted to overseas DPRK laborers," the diplomats, who deal with issues relating to Asia and Korean Peninsula, said in joint statement cited by Kyodo News.

South Korea's Kim Gunn, Japan's Takehiro Funakoshi and US' Sung Kim stressed that North Korea had established illegal sources of revenue for funding nuclear and missile developments, pointing out the possibility that Pyongyang may soon conduct a new nuclear test, the seventh since the first detonation in 2006.

According to the diplomats, the value of cryptocurrency allegedly stolen by North Korea is estimated at around $1.7 billion.

"We reiterate with concern that overseas DPRK IT workers continue using forged identities and nationalities ... (to) earn income abroad that funds the DPRK's unlawful WMD (weapons of mass destruction) and ballistic missile programs," the diplomats stated.

In December 2017, the UN Security Council adopted a Resolution 2397 prescribing that all member countries repatriate all North Koreans who have worked abroad for two years.

