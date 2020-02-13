Japan, South Kurils Hit by Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake - Meteorological Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) A magnitude 7.0 earthquake has hit Japan's north-east, affecting the Hokkaido island and the northern part of the Honshu island, the country's Meteorological Agency said on Thursday.

According to the agency, the epicenter of the earthquake was located to the south of the Iturup island, at a depth of 160 kilometers (99 miles). There is no risk of tsunami, and no damage has been reported so far.