Japan Space Rocket Explodes Seconds After Launch
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 02:00 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) A rocket made by a Japanese company exploded seconds after launch on Wednesday, in a spectacular failure for the start-up's bid to put a satellite into orbit.
Tokyo-based Space One's 18-metre (60-foot) Kairos rocket blasted off in the coastal Wakayama region of western Japan, carrying a small government test satellite.
But around five seconds later, the solid-fuel rocket erupted in fire, sending white smoke billowing around the remote mountainous area as orange flames raged on the ground, live footage showed.
Space One said it had taken the decision to "abort the flight" and details were being investigated.
"We want to accept this outcome in a forward-looking manner and embark on our next challenge," company president Masakazu Toyoda told reporters, asserting that Space One does not use the term "failure".
The firm wishes to "contribute to the expansion of space-related services" through successful satellite launches by its rockets in the future, he added.
Burning debris fell onto the surrounding slopes as sprinklers began spraying water, in dramatic scenes watched by hundreds of spectators gathered at public viewing areas including a nearby waterfront.
Private companies like Space One are playing an increasingly important role in space exploration worldwide.
Last month a Houston-based company landed America's first spaceship on the Moon in more than 50 years, and rockets made by Elon Musk's SpaceX have come to be heavily relied upon by NASA.
But failures are rife, and last year another Japanese start-up, ispace, tried in vain to become the first private company to land on the Moon.
The company said it had lost communication with its craft in what it described as a "hard landing".
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message
LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan
Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids
More Stories From World
-
France, Germany, Poland to hold talks on Ukraine: Warsaw22 seconds ago
-
Volkswagen's 2023 profits rise, outlook for this year cautious30 seconds ago
-
Volkswagen's 2023 profits rise, outlook for this year cautious30 minutes ago
-
US House to vote on TikTok ban31 minutes ago
-
UK economy grows 0.2%, sparking hopes of recession exit40 minutes ago
-
Palestinian children's deaths greater than child death toll across all conflicts for 4 years: UN40 minutes ago
-
Senegal candidate Anta Babacar Ngom runs fast-track campaign40 minutes ago
-
Adidas reports 2023 loss, as Kanye fallout weighs1 hour ago
-
5.1-magnitude quake hits Ryukyu Islands, Japan --1 hour ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.0930 against USD Wednesday1 hour ago
-
Climate change threat to Australian security, economy, infrastructure: gov't report1 hour ago
-
U.S. stocks close higher despite firm inflation reading1 hour ago