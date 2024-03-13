Open Menu

Japan Space Rocket Explodes Seconds After Launch

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Japan space rocket explodes seconds after launch

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) A rocket made by a Japanese company exploded seconds after launch on Wednesday, in a spectacular failure for the start-up's bid to put a satellite into orbit.

Tokyo-based Space One's 18-metre (60-foot) Kairos rocket blasted off in the coastal Wakayama region of western Japan, carrying a small government test satellite.

But around five seconds later, the solid-fuel rocket erupted in fire, sending white smoke billowing around the remote mountainous area as orange flames raged on the ground, live footage showed.

Space One said it had taken the decision to "abort the flight" and details were being investigated.

"We want to accept this outcome in a forward-looking manner and embark on our next challenge," company president Masakazu Toyoda told reporters, asserting that Space One does not use the term "failure".

The firm wishes to "contribute to the expansion of space-related services" through successful satellite launches by its rockets in the future, he added.

Burning debris fell onto the surrounding slopes as sprinklers began spraying water, in dramatic scenes watched by hundreds of spectators gathered at public viewing areas including a nearby waterfront.

Private companies like Space One are playing an increasingly important role in space exploration worldwide.

Last month a Houston-based company landed America's first spaceship on the Moon in more than 50 years, and rockets made by Elon Musk's SpaceX have come to be heavily relied upon by NASA.

But failures are rife, and last year another Japanese start-up, ispace, tried in vain to become the first private company to land on the Moon.

The company said it had lost communication with its craft in what it described as a "hard landing".

Related Topics

Fire Water Company Orange Wakayama Japan Elon Musk SpaceX Government

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

12 minutes ago
 LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr t ..

LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan

53 minutes ago
 Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdra ..

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU

2 hours ago
 New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

6 hours ago
Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

14 hours ago
 Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

14 hours ago
 Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

15 hours ago
 Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political s ..

Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife

15 hours ago
 Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top ..

Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority

15 hours ago
 Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

15 hours ago

More Stories From World