Japan Star Conductor Seiji Ozawa Dies At 88: Media Reports
Published February 09, 2024
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Celebrated Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa, who led world-renowned orchestras, has died at his home in Tokyo aged 88, local media reported on Friday.
Public broadcaster NHK and other Japanese media reported he died of heart failure on Tuesday, with the Asahi Shimbun saying the funeral was attended by close relatives.
Ozawa was born in 1935 in the Chinese province of Manchuria, then a Japanese colony, and started learning piano at elementary school.
But he broke two fingers while playing rugby -- another passion -- as a teenager and switched to conducting.
He moved abroad in 1959 and met some of the greatest luminaries of the classical music world, including the composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein, becoming his assistant at the New York Philharmonic in the 1961-1962 season.
Ozawa went on to lead orchestras in Chicago, Toronto and San Francisco. He also had a 29-year stint as musical director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, where a concert hall was named after him.
He left in 2002 to become chief conductor at the Vienna State Opera until 2010.
