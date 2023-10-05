Open Menu

Japan Starts 2nd Release Of Nuclear-contaminated Wastewater Into Ocean Despite Protest

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2023 | 12:10 PM

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Japan on Thursday started the second round of release of nuclear-contaminated wastewater from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the Pacific Ocean.

Despite mounting concerns and opposition among local fishermen as well as other countries, the discharge commenced at around 10:30 a.

m. local time, according to the Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), the plant's operator.

TEPCO said it plans to carry out the release over 17 days to discharge 7,800 tons of the radioactive wastewater, roughly the same amount as the first discharge which ended on Sept. 11.

