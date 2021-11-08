Japan starts accepting entry applications under eased quarantine rule

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Japanese government on Monday began accepting applications under a fresh COVID-19 quarantine rule, allowing to reduce the quarantine periods for vaccinated business travelers, and resume accepting applications from people who would stay for long-term including students and technical trainees

TOKYO, Nov. 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) --:The Japanese government on Monday began accepting applications under a fresh COVID-19 quarantine rule, allowing to reduce the quarantine periods for vaccinated business travelers, and resume accepting applications from people who would stay for long-term including students and technical trainees.

Under the new rules, vaccinated business travelers who are on visits of up to three months will only undergo quarantine for three days, compared with the 10 that formerly applied to vaccinated Japanese nationals and foreigners with residency in Japan when returning from business trips.

Companies accepting business travelers will need to submit documentation including written pledges to follow anti-COVID-19 measures and the planned activities by the travelers upon arrival in Japan.