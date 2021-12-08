Japan Stresses Importance of Alliance With US on 80th Pearl Harbor Anniversary - Official

Japan sees its alliance with the United States as the "strongest in the world" and stresses the importance of the close relations on the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, the country's chief cabinet secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, said on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Japan sees its alliance with the United States as the "strongest in the world" and stresses the importance of the close relations on the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, the country's chief cabinet secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, said on Wednesday.

"(This year) marks the 80 years since the Pearl Harbour attack and we need to recognize the value of the relations and not to repeat the tragedy. This is an important occasion ... Now, Japan and the US have established the strongest alliance in the world," Matsuno told reporters.

Matsuno stressed that 80 years have passed since the beginning of the US-Japan war and since that time both countries have managed to establish an "unwavering" alliance.

"The national security environment surrounding Japan is getting tougher, Japan's diplomacy and national security.

The Japan-US alliance is the cornerstone," the politician added.

He noted that the US-Japan cooperation is especially important and strong when it comes to dealing with global issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic, a free and open Indo-Pacific and climate change. The politician stressed that both countries should move ahead of memories of past wars and instead work closely with one another.

Japan commemorates the anniversary of Pear Harbor on December 8 due to a time zone difference with Hawaii. The attack on Pearl Harbor, a US naval base near Honolulu, was a surprise military strike by the Japanese army on December 7, 1941, which led to the US formal entry into World War II.