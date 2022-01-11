UrduPoint.com

Japan Strongly Condemns Suspected Missile Test By North Korea - Cabinet Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2022 | 12:06 PM

Japan Strongly Condemns Suspected Missile Test by North Korea - Cabinet Secretary

Japanese government has decried the second missile test conducted by North Korea in a week, saying it undermines peace and security in the region, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Japanese government has decried the second missile test conducted by North Korea in a week, saying it undermines peace and security in the region, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Tuesday.

"North Korea's actions pose a threat to the peace and security of our country, the broader region, and the entire international community. We strongly condemn such actions," Matsuno said at a briefing.

He confirmed that Japan has detected North Korea's ballistic missile test at around 7:25 a. m. (22:25 GMT) on Monday, adding that Tokyo is currently analyzing the information. No information about the damage to ships or aircraft has been reported.

A missile fired by North Korea have probably landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, Japanese Kyodo news Agency said.

Nonetheless, the Japan Coast Guard has urged ships to be cautious and vigilant if an unidentified object is detected.

Following the reports of a possible missile test, a crisis headquarters was established at the prime minister's office.

At a briefing, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that agencies must scrutinize the situation, including with the safety of air and sea transportation, timely inform the population, and take all necessary precautions in case of unforeseen developments.

The incident, if confirmed, would be the second missile test conducted by North Korea in a week after a supersonic missile launch on Wednesday, which, according to the North Korean media flew 700 kilometers and "accurately hit the target."

On Monday Albania, France, Ireland, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States issued a joint statement to condemn the January 5 North Korea's missile launch, saying that the Pyongyang's continued pursuit of weapons of mass destruction compromises regional and international stability by elevating the risk of "miscalculation and escalation." The countries urged North Korea to abandon its ballistic missile programs, and "engage in meaningful dialogue" to achieve peace at the Korean Peninsula.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France Tokyo Pyongyang Ireland Albania United Kingdom Japan United States North Korea January Media All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Opposition criticizes govt, demands judicial commi ..

Opposition criticizes govt, demands judicial commission to probe Murree tragedy

2 minutes ago
 Beyond All Expectations, realme became a Global Be ..

Beyond All Expectations, realme became a Global Bestselling Brand during 2021 Sh ..

18 minutes ago
 Russia-led troops to begin leaving Kazakhstan in t ..

Russia-led troops to begin leaving Kazakhstan in two days: president

13 minutes ago
 Moscow Will Seek Concrete Reaction to Its Draft Se ..

Moscow Will Seek Concrete Reaction to Its Draft Security Guarantees Agreement Fr ..

13 minutes ago
 Shehzad Roy becomes brand ambassador for populatio ..

Shehzad Roy becomes brand ambassador for population and family planning

32 minutes ago
 Nilofar expresses grief over demise of Sanjrani's ..

Nilofar expresses grief over demise of Sanjrani's younger brother

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.