Japan Strongly Supports US Nuclear Posture

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Japan strongly supports the new US Nuclear Posture Review (NPR), which says that Washington would only consider the use of nuclear weapons in extreme circumstances to defend its vital interests or those of its allies and partners, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Japan strongly supports the latest NPR which clearly articulates again the U.S. resolve to ensure the effectiveness of its deterrence and its commitment to providing robust and credible extended deterrence, including nuclear deterrence, to its allies including Japan," the ministry said.

The long-delayed review was published on Thursday, seven months after its release to the US Congress.

The United States insists that the fundamental role of its nuclear arsenal is to deter an attack on the homeland or against its allies, but it also rejects the no-first-use policy and a broader approach, known as "sole purpose," in which the US would only use nuclear weapons to deter or respond to a nuclear attack.

Japan said it shared US concerns about the "severe security environment" associated with the actions of Russia, China and North Korea, and was committed to strengthening the US-Japan alliance by closely consulting on extended deterrence, including nuclear deterrence, through the Japan-US Extended Deterrence Dialogue and other consultations at various levels.