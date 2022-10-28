UrduPoint.com

Japan Strongly Supports US Nuclear Posture

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Japan Strongly Supports US Nuclear Posture

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Japan strongly supports the new US Nuclear Posture Review (NPR), which says that Washington would only consider the use of nuclear weapons in extreme circumstances to defend its vital interests or those of its allies and partners, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Japan strongly supports the latest NPR which clearly articulates again the U.S. resolve to ensure the effectiveness of its deterrence and its commitment to providing robust and credible extended deterrence, including nuclear deterrence, to its allies including Japan," the ministry said.

The long-delayed review was published on Thursday, seven months after its release to the US Congress.

The United States insists that the fundamental role of its nuclear arsenal is to deter an attack on the homeland or against its allies, but it also rejects the no-first-use policy and a broader approach, known as "sole purpose," in which the US would only use nuclear weapons to deter or respond to a nuclear attack.

Japan said it shared US concerns about the "severe security environment" associated with the actions of Russia, China and North Korea, and was committed to strengthening the US-Japan alliance by closely consulting on extended deterrence, including nuclear deterrence, through the Japan-US Extended Deterrence Dialogue and other consultations at various levels.

Related Topics

Attack Russia China Washington Nuclear Alliance Japan United States North Korea Nepalese Rupee Congress Arsenal

Recent Stories

Ambassador Donald vows to enhance bilateral ties b ..

Ambassador Donald vows to enhance bilateral ties between Pakistan, US

26 minutes ago
 Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against U ..

Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against US dollar

1 hour ago
 MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

2 hours ago
 "We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz respon ..

"We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz responds to Zimbabwean President ove ..

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

3 hours ago
 PTI is all set to start long march against federal ..

PTI is all set to start long march against federal coalition govt today

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.