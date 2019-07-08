Japan Strongly Urges Iran to Abide by Nuclear Deal Limits - Government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Japan strongly urges Tehran to adhere to its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Monday amid Iran's recent decision to raise the level of uranium enrichment beyond nuclear deal limits.

Iran announced last week it would start enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent concentration limit agreed in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed with six world powers.

"We would like to once again strongly urge Iran to abide by the nuclear arrangements, immediately return to its obligations, and at the same time refrain from any new steps that would harm the nuclear arrangements," Nishimura said at a briefing.

According to the official, Japan has consistently supported the nuclear agreement, which contributes to strengthening the non-proliferation system and stability in the middle East.

Also last week, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono spoke by the phone with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and demanded that Tehran abide by the nuclear deal.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have been on the rise since last year when Washington pulled out of the landmark multilateral nuclear deal and started unveiling the "toughest ever" sanctions on the Islamic republic.

On May 8, exactly a year after the United States unilaterally left the accord, Tehran informed the remaining parties to the nuclear deal � France, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Russia and the European Union � about its decision to abandon some parts of it and gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran's interests under the accord. If this request is not met, Tehran has said it would be ready to take further measures to scrap the accord.