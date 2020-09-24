UrduPoint.com
Japan Studying Opportunity To Hold Phone Talks Between New Prime Minister, Putin -Official

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 10:20 AM

Japan Studying Opportunity to Hold Phone Talks Between New Prime Minister, Putin -Official

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Japan is studying an opportunity to organize a phone conversation between new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Thursday.

The official said at a press briefing that Suga had already held talks with the leaders of the United States, United Kingdom and Germany, and wanted to have conversations with more heads of state and government.

"We are studying and developing such an opportunity [to hold talks] with various countries, including Russia," Kato said.

Last week, Japanese lawmakers elected Suga as the new prime minister after the former head of the cabinet, Shinzo Abe, unexpectedly announced on August 28 his intention to resign due to an aggravation of a chronic illness.                               

More Stories From World

