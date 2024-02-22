Japan Summons S. Korea Ambassador Over Wartime Labour Payment
Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2024 | 10:10 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Japan summoned South Korea's ambassador on Wednesday to protest a compensation payment by a Japanese company related to the thorny issue of wartime forced labour.
The countries have long been locked in a bitter dispute over Japan's use of forced labour during its brutal decades-long occupation of the Korean peninsula before and during World War II.
Ties have been improving under Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, however, who last year unveiled a plan to compensate victims without direct involvement from Japan.
The family of a South Korean victim who won a wartime labour case against Japanese shipbuilder Hitachi Zosen in December received money from the firm this week.
The money was retrieved from a deposit provided by the firm to a court in Seoul, after South Korea's top court in December ordered Hitachi Zosen to pay 50 million South Korean won ($37,500) in compensation to the victim.
The indirect payment -- the first of its kind -- has drawn condemnation from Japan, which maintains that the forced labour dispute was settled in a 1965 treaty.
Japan's vice foreign minister on Wednesday "summoned South Korean ambassador to Japan Yun Duk Min and lodged a strong protest", top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters.
The retrieval of the payment "imposes an unfair disadvantage to a Japanese company based on a verdict that clearly violates" the 1965 deal, Hayashi said.
Around 780,000 Koreans were conscripted into forced wartime labour by Japan, according to data from Seoul, not including women forced into sexual slavery by Japanese troops.
Japan has argued that the 1965 treaty, which included a reparation package of about $800 million in grants and cheap loans, extinguished victims' right to sue.
Yoon's domestically unpopular moves to bury the historical hatchet are partly an attempt to confront growing military threats from North Korea jointly with Japan.
Meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her South Korean counterpart Cho Tae Yul emphasized continued cooperation on Pyongyang.
"The two ministers exchanged their views on North Korea, which continues provocative actions, and concurred to continue to work together," the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter.
However, Kamikawa also "expressed strong regret regarding the Hitachi Zosen case, as it inflicts unjustifiable damages and costs on the said company," the statement said.
Over the past year, Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have resumed regular high-level talks, with Yoon in Tokyo in April and Kishida travelling to Seoul in May.
Contacted by AFP, a spokesman for Hitachi Zosen said the company's position on the issue "remains unchanged", that the December verdict by South Korea's top court "is extremely regrettable as it is against the 1965 treaty, and against the Japanese government's and the firm's" views on the issue.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024
Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..
AJK observes Mother Language Day
Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz
AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measure ..
'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora
Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL
Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in test for US industry
Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd
More Stories From World
-
Injury-hit Liverpool produce 'fireworks' to blow away Luton16 seconds ago
-
Global stocks mixed on Fed rate cut caution ahead of Nvidia results10 minutes ago
-
Japan's Nikkei breaks bubble-era record10 minutes ago
-
Biden's brother questioned in Republican impeachment probe20 minutes ago
-
Trial begins for 'Rust' armorer over deadly on-set shooting30 minutes ago
-
At least 16 dead in Venezuela illegal mine collapse30 minutes ago
-
Airbus says Vietjet to buy 20 wide-body A330-900 planes40 minutes ago
-
Brazil condemns 'paralysis' on Gaza, Ukraine at tense G20 meeting2 hours ago
-
US heads back to the Moon -- with a commercial spaceship2 hours ago
-
Two dead, two hurt in Dutch bridge accident2 hours ago
-
Two dozen dead in Venezuela illegal mine collapse2 hours ago
-
Senegal candidates decry delay in setting new poll date2 hours ago